Longtime educator, Camillo Wilde, honored as 'True Public Servant' in Vandenberg Village

Colonel Camillo Wilde takes the podium during a dedication ceremony held Jan. 17 at Eddie’s Grill in Vandenberg Village honoring his long career in public service that includes the role of first principal at Cabrillo High School in 1965-66. A signage honoring Wilde's contributions will be posted along Constellation Road.
County officials and members of the public gather at Eddie’s Grill on Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village to honor longtime public servant Colonel Camillo Wilde who is seen at the podium during a sign dedication ceremony held Jan. 17.
Vandenberg Village recently gained a new star on Constellation Road.
The approximately 1-mile stretch of Santa Barbara County road that runs from the Highway 1 exit to Cabrillo High School in the unincorporated community of Vandenberg Village, now bears the name of local leader and longtime public servant Colonel Camillo 'Mel' Wilde.
The metal signage dedicated to Wilde reads: "Constellation Road, In Honor of Colonel Camillo Wilde, First Cabrillo Principal, True Public Servant."
The event was attended by members of the public and local officials, including Fourth District Chief of Staff Aaron Hanke, who stood in for district Supervisor Bob Nelson, as well as County Judge Timothy J. Staffel.
Nelson, who submitted the nomination to dedicate Constellation Road in honor of Wilde, credited his colleague's undaunted commitment to pubic service and his leadership throughout the region.
Wilde, who retired with the rank of colonel after serving for 27 years of both active duty and with the U.S. Army Reserve, moved to Lompoc in 1960 and began his 31-year career in education.
After retirement, Wilde continued his work in public service, having served on the County's Assessment Appeals Board for 30 years and four years with the County Planning Commission.
"Mr. Wilde has committed his life to the betterment of Santa Barbara County and the nation, and it is only fitting to dedicate Constellation Road in honor of Colonel Camillo Wilde,” Nelson said.
Additional road signs acknowledging Wilde's contributions to the community will be posted along Constellation Road, however, no changes to existing street signs and maps will be made, County officials said.
