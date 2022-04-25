Lompoc's Dr. Gilbert Andersen will retire from medicine effective Thursday from Lompoc Valley Medical Center after more than 40 years of serving generations of patients.
He also has resigned from the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization board after a 23-year run.
During an LVCHO board retreat on April 18, Executive Director Ashley Costa and Board Chairman Dr. Rollin Bailey recognized Andersen for his dedicated service.
“Your service to the LVCHO and the health of the Lompoc community will have a lasting impact for generations to come," Costa said, noting that whenever she saw a man riding his bike around Lompoc in a Hawaiian shirt, she knew it was Andersen.
"You are irreplaceable, but we will do our best to honor your legacy and continue our commitment to better community health for all,” she added.
Andersen thanked LVCHO staff and fellow board members for the recognition and noted he had “been through a lot with the LVCHO" that included a number of changes. "It has been quite an adventure,” he said.
Andersen, who previously served as the medical director of the Comprehensive Care Center and chief of staff for Lompoc Valley Medical Center, was awarded Physician of the Year in 2010 by the Santa Barbara County Medical Society.
A commemorative plaque in his honor will be installed on a new bench for patients and visitors of the Comprehensive Care Center in Lompoc.
Dr. Christopher Taglia, a Lompoc Health general and bariatric surgeon, is set to replace Andersen on the LVCHO board, Costa said.