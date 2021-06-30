A Los Alamos man was identified Wednesday as the person killed in a rollover crash along Highway 101 near Alisos Canyon Road on Sunday.

Moises Diaz Cervantes, 28, was ejected from the 2009 Dodge Journey as it rolled multiple times after it lost control while he drove along the highway, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. just south of Los Alamos.

Cervantes was was headed southbound at an unknown speed in the left-hand lane when, for unknown reasons, his SUV drifted into the center median and overturned, according to the CHP.

The SUV rolled multiple times across the northbound lanes of Highway 101 and a frontage road before coming to rest on its wheels facing northward in a vineyard.

Cervantes was declared dead at the scene, according to the CHP, and was reportedly not wearing a safety belt.

In addition to the CHP, two Santa Barbara County Fire Department engines, an AMR ambulance and a CalSTAR air transport responded to the crash, a County Fire spokesman said.