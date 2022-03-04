A Los Alamos man sustained a shooting injury and four men were arrested Thursday, including the alleged shooter, during a road rage incident that occurred near the intersection of Highway 101 and Clark Avenue in Orcutt, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Dispatch received a report of a shooting near the location at 10:48 p.m. and that a man from Los Alamos who was shot had transported himself to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to Santa Maria CHP officials.
The man, who was not identified, was treated for a nonlife-threatening injury, officials added.
The CHP issued an alert for the suspect vehicle, which was located less than an hour away near Lompoc.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies located the suspect vehicle and initiated a stop near the intersection of Harris Grade Road and Highway 1 at 11:30 p.m., and alerted CHP officers, according to officials.
Four people were arrested and taken into custody by the CHP, although they were not immediately identified. The alleged shooter, who is from Lompoc, was among those arrested, according to CHP officials.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation by the CHP.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the CHP in Santa Maria at 805-349-8728.