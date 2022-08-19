Mike Farris and the little town of Los Alamos are gearing up for the 76th annual Los Alamos Old Days celebration to be held Sept. 23-25. Farris, a retired software quality engineer, will serve as grand marshal of the Old Days parade.
He is delighted, he said, that the Los Alamos Men’s Club (LAMC), which runs Old Days and which chose him as grand marshal, agreed to let him have his dog, Frankie, be the grand mascot.
The parade is not Farris’s only involvement with Old Days. One of the scheduled events of the coming activity-packed weekend is an hour-long walk that Farris will lead through the historic Los Alamos Cemetery on Drum Road.
He knows the cemetery upside down because he wrote and designed a 35- page, illustrated, just-published booklet about it. The booklet will make its debut at Old Days and be available for purchase.
The cemetery, Farris said, “is full of names like de le Guerra and Drum and Pico,” names that were significant in the early days of the town and the surrounding area and that are familiar to Central Coast history buffs.
The cemetery is nowhere near full, according to Farris, and now hosts 600 graves that include those of a Wells Fargo stagecoach driver, a Confederate Army soldier, at least one Union Army soldier, a blacksmith, an unknown “Chinaman” and some former parade grand marshals.
The booklet contains comments about the graves as well as background information about the families who are buried there, about what they did to earn a living, where they lived in Los Alamos and what happened to their homes. Some of the buildings are still standing, some are not.
Farris wrote the booklet as a project for the LAMC, of which he is a long-time member. The profits from the book will be put back into the community, mostly youth organizations. Los Alamos Club membership is open to women, Farris noted, and “is this year run by women.”
Old Days is a big deal in Los Alamos. Residents are proud of the town’s western heritage and quirky architecture. They work hard to celebrate that heritage every September with a full schedule of events and activities that include an artisan mart as well as a chili cook-off, car show, parade, dinner dance, and beer garden with tri-tip sandwiches. There will also be music in a park, food trucks and a 5k run.
LAMC president, Kim Iness, said she doesn't know exactly how many visitors Old Days has had in the past, but she estimates that 1,500 will descend on Bell Street, the town’s main thoroughfare, this year.
Farris' late wife, Virginia, whom he met in the third grade at Los Alamos Elementary School, was descended from Benjamin Foxen, a well-known name on the Central Coast. Foxen was Virginia’s great-grandfather several times over.
Three days a week, Farris volunteers at the Santa Maria Historical Society Museum, where he knows the many exhibits as well as he knows the Los Alamos Cemetery.
Farris has edited seven books for the local historical society and is proud of the work the museum has done in putting important local documents (like school yearbooks) on the computer, making retrieval and research much more accessible.
Taking his love of the past even farther, Farris also writes the newsletter for the Santa Maria Genealogical Society, which is affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.