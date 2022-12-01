Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club is hosting a communitywide holiday event Saturday that also benefits more than 50 local families and seniors through the Club's annual Make-A-Wish program.
For a fifth consecutive year, the Club will roll out a festive day of sipping, shopping and free holiday activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Men's Club that invites local children to participate in on-site activities including holiday arts and crafts, a visit with Santa, and a snack of hot chocolate and cookies.
In a different area, parents and seniors in need are invited to "shop" from a selection of donated items that include food, clothing, blankets, household items, and toys, from which guests can choose and wrap, a spokeswoman said.
