A Los Olivos textile business and a neighboring shop remain closed for cleanup after a large oak tree gave way and toppled onto the building Saturday morning.

According to Santa Barbara County Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck, the downed tree partly blocked Grand Avenue in downtown Los Olivos, broke a water line, and caused extensive damage to The Fabric Merchant & Co. storefront.

No injuries were reported.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

