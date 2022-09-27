Los Olivos Elementary School is paving the way as the first U.S. school district to own a 100% zero-emission school bus fleet — starting with "The Achiever."

While its name signifies a nod to the scholarly passengers who will soon ride the Type A electric school bus, it also symbolizes a pioneering drive into the future.

"Our electric bus will provide cleaner transportation and benefit our community by decreasing our carbon footprint," said Ray Vazquez, superintendent/principal of Los Olivos Elementary.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

