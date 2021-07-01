The ongoing and increasing danger of wildfire prompted Los Padres National Forest officials to extend the recreational shooting ban on forest lands for six months, until Jan. 31, 2022.
Violating the ban is punishable by a $5,000 fine for an individual or a $10,000 fine for an organization, six months in prison, or both, a Los Padres spokesman said.
With minimal rainfall to date, live fuel moisture levels across the forest have not significantly rebounded from last year and remain near critical levels, said Andrew Madsen, Los Padres public information officer.
Weather forecasters are predicting persistent, strong offshore wind events through the summer that will likely further reduce fuel moisture levels, Madsen said.
Under the previously issued forest order, discharging a firearm is prohibited except in the designated target ranges at the Winchester Canyon Gun Club and the Ojai Valley Gun Club.
The shooting ranges, operating under a Los Padres permit, monitor conditions as well as shooters and implement preventive measures to avoid accidentally starting a wildfire.
Individuals hunting during the state’s open hunting season who have a valid California hunting license are exempt from the order, but only for the purpose of hunting.
For more information, visit the Los Padres website at www.fs.usda.gov/main/lpnf/home.