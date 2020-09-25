You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Los Padres National Forest remains closed to public
alert top story

Los Padres National Forest remains closed to public

Los Padres National Forest will remain closed to the public after the U.S. Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region announced the extension of closure orders and fire prohibitions in California.

Los Padres is one of nine California national forests to remain closed as 26 wildfires continue to rage around the state and conditions are ripe for new fires to start.

Forest Service officials said the decision will be evaluated daily, taking fire and weather conditions into account.

“Continued closures are based on extreme fire conditions, critical limitations of firefighting resources and to provide for firefighter and public safety,” Regional Forester Randy Moore said.

“We understand how important access to the national forests is to our visitors,” Moore added. “Our aim is to prevent any new fires on the landscape.”

The fire prohibition in national forests that remain open includes building, maintaining, attending or using a campfire or stove.

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 on the Central Coast

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@SantaMariaTimes.com.  You can support the work of local journalists working hard in your hometown by signing up for a News+ Membership online

+2
Santa Barbara County shows improvement in efforts to control COVID-19
Local News
alert top story

Santa Barbara County shows improvement in efforts to control COVID-19

  • Mike Hodgson
  • Updated

Although the percentage of positive test results — the other metric being monitored by the state — has dropped into the orange, or “moderate,” tier, the new case rate still exceeds the threshold set by the state for moving the county into the red, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News