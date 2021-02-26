Los Padres National Forest seeks public comment on applications for state OHV grants

Los Padres National Forest officials said they plan to apply for state grants to manage off-highway vehicle activities on the national forest and are looking for public comments on the applications.
Officials plan to apply for California Off-Highway Vehicle grants to fund operations and maintenance, restoration work and law enforcement using the state’s online application process, a Los Padres spokesman said.
Preliminary grant applications are due March 1, when a public review and comment period will open until May 3, with final applications due June 7, the spokesman said.
The preliminary applications will be available after March 2 for review and comment on the California State OHV Grants and Cooperative Agreements page at www.ohv.parks.ca.gov.
Comments should be submitted via email to www.ohv.parks.ca.gov and mailed to Los Padres National Forest, 1980 Old Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463 and marked Attention: Recreation/OHV.
The Los Padres National Forest has used California Department of Parks and Recreation funding to manage off-highway vehicle use in the forest for more than 30 years, the spokesman said.
