You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Los Padres National Forest to start prescribed burning

Los Padres National Forest to start prescribed burning

Los Padres National Forest officials said they will begin annual prescribed burning over the next few months, with specific dates and locations posted on the forest’s Facebook and Twitter accounts when weather conditions are favorable.

Informational signs will be posted along roadways in the burn vicinity to alert the public that prescribed burning is taking place and the cause of smoke visible in the area, a Los Padres spokesman said.

Prescribed burning in the understory as well as vegetation piles collected by forest crews will continue through the winter and spring months as weather and environmental conditions permit.

Prescribed burns are designed to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires, create conditions for a safer and more effective wildfire response, foster more resilient ecosystems, minimize the effects of large wildfires on the landscape and promote the growth of vegetation that provides food for wildlife, the spokesman said.

Fire managers assess such environmental conditions as temperature, wind, fuel moisture, ventilation and relative humidity, as well as the availability of personnel and equipment, and coordinate with the National Weather Service and air quality management districts to minimize smoke impacts.

When specific criteria are met, crews ignite and monitor fires in targeted areas.

For more information, contact Rebecca Dykes, fuels management specialist, at 805-961-5764.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News