Lottery Numbers

Daily 3

Midday: 2-3-3

Evening: 9-4-2

Daily 4

6-0-2-7

Daily Derby

1st: 10 Solid Gold

2nd: 04 Big Ben

3rd: 11 Money Bags

Race time: 1:46.40

Estimated jackpot: $343,000

Fantasy 5

05-06-07-20-22

Estimated jackpot: $65,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

28-30-31-35-66

Mega Ball: 14

Estimated jackpot: $215 million

Powerball

13-16-33-58-68

Powerball: 24

Estimated jackpot: $51 million

SuperLotto Plus

04-07-21-37-43

Mega Ball: 07

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

