Lottery Numbers

Daily 3
Midday: 2-3-3
Evening: 9-4-2
Daily 4
6-0-2-7
Daily Derby
1st: 10 Solid Gold
2nd: 04 Big Ben
3rd: 11 Money Bags
Race time: 1:46.40
Estimated jackpot: $343,000
Fantasy 5
05-06-07-20-22
Estimated jackpot: $65,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
28-30-31-35-66
Mega Ball: 14
Estimated jackpot: $215 million
Powerball
13-16-33-58-68
Powerball: 24
Estimated jackpot: $51 million
SuperLotto Plus
04-07-21-37-43
Mega Ball: 07
Estimated jackpot: $25 million
