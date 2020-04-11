Lottery Numbers

Lottery Numbers

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Daily 3

Midday: 8-0-0

Evening: 5-2-7

Daily 4

4-4-1-5

Daily Derby

1st: 05 California Classic

2nd: 07 Eureka

3rd: 01 Gold Rush

Race time: 1:49.53

Estimated jackpot: $172,000

Fantasy 5

07-14-34-35-38

Estimated jackpot: $281,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

02-11-21-57-60

Mega Ball: 13

Estimated jackpot: $145 million

Powerball 

22-29-30-42-47

Powerball: 17

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

SuperLotto Plus

01-04-08-27-29

Mega Ball: 23

Estimated jackpot: $19 million

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News