Lottery Numbers

Daily 3
Midday: 1-2-7
Evening: 5-9-0
Daily 4
1-4-9-9
Daily Derby
1st: 09 Winning Spirit
2nd: 03 Hot Shot
3rd: 04 Big Ben
Race time: 1:47.45
Estimated jackpot: $239,000
Fantasy 5
05-10-13-27-35
Estimated jackpot: $61,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
32-35-37-47-55
Mega Ball: 22
Estimated jackpot: $410 million
Powerball
01-17-38-68-69
Powerball: 18
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
SuperLotto Plus
05-21-22-34-39
Mega Ball: 08
Estimated jackpot: $13 million
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.