Lottery Numbers

Daily 3

Midday: 4-5-2

Evening: 1-4-3

Daily 4

5-4-6-5

Daily Derby

1st: 03 Hot Shot

2nd: 01 Gold Rush

3rd: 06 Whirl Win

Race time: 1:46.59

Estimated jackpot: $143,000

Fantasy 5

22-24-25-32-33

Estimated jackpot: $157,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

24-38-44-57-58

Mega Ball: 17

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

Powerball

08-31-39-40-43

Powerball: 04

Estimated jackpot: $180 million

SuperLotto Plus

05-07-37-39-46

Mega Ball: 26

Estimated jackpot: $17 million

