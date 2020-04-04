Lottery Numbers

Daily 3
Midday: 4-5-2
Evening: 1-4-3
Daily 4
5-4-6-5
Daily Derby
1st: 03 Hot Shot
2nd: 01 Gold Rush
3rd: 06 Whirl Win
Race time: 1:46.59
Estimated jackpot: $143,000
Fantasy 5
22-24-25-32-33
Estimated jackpot: $157,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
24-38-44-57-58
Mega Ball: 17
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
Powerball
08-31-39-40-43
Powerball: 04
Estimated jackpot: $180 million
SuperLotto Plus
05-07-37-39-46
Mega Ball: 26
Estimated jackpot: $17 million
