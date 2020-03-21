Lottery Numbers

Daily 3
Midday: 8-0-5
Evening: 1-3-5
Daily 4
3-6-6-4
Daily Derby
1st: 07 Eureka
2nd: 05 California Classic
3rd: 03 Hot Shot
Race time: 1:44.12
Estimated jackpot: $82,000
Fantasy 5
11-16-17-24-30
Estimated jackpot: $273,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
34-35-41-45-54
Mega Ball: 05
Estimated jackpot: $101 million
Powerball (Saturday)
02-23-40-59-69
Powerball: 13
Estimated jackpot: $140 million
SuperLotto Plus (Saturday)
8-9-22-32-39
Mega Ball: 3
Estimated jackpot: $13 million
Elliot Stern
