Lottery Numbers

Daily 3

Midday: 8-0-5

Evening: 1-3-5

Daily 4

3-6-6-4

Daily Derby

1st: 07 Eureka

2nd: 05 California Classic

3rd: 03 Hot Shot

Race time: 1:44.12

Estimated jackpot: $82,000

Fantasy 5

11-16-17-24-30

Estimated jackpot: $273,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

34-35-41-45-54

Mega Ball: 05

Estimated jackpot: $101 million

Powerball (Saturday)

02-23-40-59-69

Powerball: 13

Estimated jackpot: $140 million

SuperLotto Plus (Saturday)

8-9-22-32-39

Mega Ball: 3

Estimated jackpot: $13 million

