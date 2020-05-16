Lottery Numbers

Lottery Numbers

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Daily 3

Midday: 3-8-9

Evening: 8-3-1

Daily 4

9-1-7-1

Daily Derby

1st: 02 Lucky Star

2nd: 11 Money Bags

3rd: 01 Gold Rush

Race time: 1:48.75

Estimated jackpot: $102,000

Fantasy 5

11-15-20-29-39

Estimated jackpot: $64,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

11-17-32-33-46

Mega Ball: 25

Estimated jackpot: $274 million

Powerball

08-12-26-39-42

Powerball: 11

Estimated jackpot: $86 million

SuperLotto Plus

03-09-23-27-35

Mega Ball: 16

Estimated jackpot: $7 million

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News