Lottery Numbers

Daily 3

Midday: 2-9-3

Evening: 7-6-5

Daily 4

8-8-7-3

Daily Derby

1st: 08 Gorgeous George

2nd: 12 Lucky Charm

3rd: 05 California Classic

Race time: 1:41.17

Estimated jackpot: $341,000

Fantasy 5

1-16-17-23-32

Estimated jackpot: $83,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

15-48-56-58-70

Mega Ball: 04

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

18-43-58-60-68

Powerball: 14

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

01-04-26-38-46

Mega Ball: 11

Estimated jackpot: $8 million

