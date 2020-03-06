Lottery Numbers

Daily 3
Midday: 2-9-3
Evening: 7-6-5
Daily 4
8-8-7-3
Daily Derby
1st: 08 Gorgeous George
2nd: 12 Lucky Charm
3rd: 05 California Classic
Race time: 1:41.17
Estimated jackpot: $341,000
Fantasy 5
1-16-17-23-32
Estimated jackpot: $83,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
15-48-56-58-70
Mega Ball: 04
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
Powerball (Wednesday)
18-43-58-60-68
Powerball: 14
Estimated jackpot: $100 million
SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)
01-04-26-38-46
Mega Ball: 11
Estimated jackpot: $8 million