Lottery Numbers

Daily 3

Midday: 1-5-2

Evening: 1-5-5

Daily 4

2-3-1-5

Daily Derby

1st: 03 Hot Shot

2nd: 09 Winning Spirit

3rd: 12 Lucky Charms

Race time: 1:40.00

Estimated jackpot: $274,000

Fantasy 5

20-23-25-26-30

Estimated jackpot: $61,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

01-27-32-60-67

Mega Ball: 18

Estimated jackpot: $186 million

Powerball

01-03-21-47-57

Powerball: 18

Estimated jackpot: $37 million

SuperLotto Plus

15-20-27-38-40

Mega Ball: 15

Estimated jackpot: $23 million

