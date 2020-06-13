Lottery Numbers

Daily 3
Midday: 5-0-1
Evening: 7-4-3
Daily 4
1-5-6-2
Daily Derby
1st: 06 Whirl Win
2nd: 09 Winning Spirit
3rd: 10 Solid Gold
Race time: 1:42.87
Estimated jackpot: $305,000
Fantasy 5
10-14-15-22-26
Estimated jackpot: $61,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
09-14-57-67-70
Mega Ball: 02
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
Powerball
02-12-32-50-65
Powerball: 05
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
SuperLotto Plus
21-25-30-34-42
Mega Ball: 18
Estimated jackpot: $15 million
