A project to replace the Alamo Pintado Creek pedestrian bridge adjacent to State Route 154 near Los Olivos is expected to continue demolition work through Friday, June 16 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to Caltrans District 5.
Residents and businesses in the area may hear loud construction noise during work days, officials announced.
The existing bridge, according to officials, stands at 92 feet long by 28 feet wide and spans the Alamo Pintado Creek and will be replaced with a new single-span concrete bridge measuring 115 feet in length, 16 feet in width and 4 feet in depth.
The project also includes removal of a retaining wall adjacent to the bridge and installation of planted rock slope protection in the creek.
During construction officials said the bridge will remain closed to all pedestrians, equestrians and bicyclists who will need to use State Route 154 or a local street to cross the creek.
This bridge was constructed in 1912 and a new bridge structure, Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge, was built in 1972 on a new alignment 40 feet upstream from the original structure, according to records.
At that time, local citizens contacted the State to preserve the 1912 structure so it could be used as a pedestrian/equestrian trail bridge.
The new bridge will meet current seismic safety codes, officials said, and is estimated for completion in the summer of 2025.
The project is covered by federal and state funding, with an allocation amount of $3.9 million by the California Transportation Commission, and is being conducted by M.C.M. Construction Inc. of North Highlands.