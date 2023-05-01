The California Mid-State Fair announced that Luke Bryan is scheduled to perform in concert on Sunday, July 23.

The concert is slated to start at 7:30 p.m. and an opening act will be announced. The event will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

This will be Luke Bryan’s second appearance at the Mid-State Fair, having sold out the main grandstand in 2018.

