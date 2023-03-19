Registration for the 2023-24 school year for pre-K and kindergarten students bound for Lompoc Unified campuses will open starting May 1 and run through May 26, district officials announced.
Parents are being asked to make an appointment with their respective neighborhood school between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to begin the registration process.
Campus contact information is available at the Lompoc school district website under the right-hand dropdown menu at www.lusd.org
According to district officials, students registering for kindergarten must turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to be eligible, while students enrolling in pre-K must turn 5 years old on or between Sept. 2 and April Feb. 2, 2024.
However, any child who turns 5 between April 3, 2024 to June 30, 2024, may also apply for admittance to a pre-K school program where priority admittance will be determined by date of birth based on the number of applicants at their homeschool site.
Officials noted that all students must accompany parents/guardians to the school's designated attendance area during the registration process for purposes of verification.
In addition, parents are asked to bring the following three documents to complete the registration verification process for admittance of the student:
Proof of age must be provided in the form of an official birth certificate, or a duly attested baptism certificate, or a passport;
Official immunization record;
Verification of address must be provided in the form of a mortgage or rent receipt or a utility bill with the address and parent/guardian name on it, or a similar official document.
Specific questions regarding student registration can be directed to the Central Attendance Office at 805-742-3244, or the nearest elementary school.