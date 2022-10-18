A cost-free lecture about colon cancer and screening will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, in the Ocean’s Seven Café at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
The lecture will be given by LVMC gastroenterologist, Dr. Rahim Raoufi, who will discuss current guidelines and screening procedures for colon cancer and rectal cancers.
He will answer audience questions and cover topics including: how to prepare for screening, early warning signs, risk factors for colon and rectal cancers, and treatment options.