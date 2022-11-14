Lompoc Valley Medical will host a cost-free lecture featuring Transitions- Mental Health Association for an evening of "mental health myth-busting and inspiration" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the Ocean’s Seven Café at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
Attendees will hear first-hand stories from individuals and family members living in recovery with mental illness, and learn about free and easy-to-access local resources available to those in need.
The lecture, “Mental Health: Start the Conversation and End the Stigma,” will be led by Sandy Rives, program supervisor at Helping Hands of Lompoc and her colleague Emily Dixon, a peer support intern with the nonprofit agency. Cathie Ortiz, a caseworker with Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Homeless Services in Lompoc and Santa Maria, will also join the conversation.