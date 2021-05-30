Lompoc Valley Medical Center (LVMC) announced the launch of a graduate residency program geared for new registered nurses.
A free informational luncheon about the program, as well as a tour will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on June 29 at the Ocean’s Seven Café in the hospital.
New RN graduates interested in attending the luncheon can RSVP by June 24 to Brianna Bonner at bonnerb@lompocvmc.com
The 12-month residency program will be led by LVMC Nurse Educator Brianna Bonner, MSN, RN.
Hired candidates will start orientation/training on LVMC’s Medical Surgical-Telemetry department for up to eight weeks for basic nursing foundation.
The program includes two weeks of didactic classroom coursework.
Upon completion of the 8-week program, new nurses will spend time orienting in one of LVMC’s clinical departments, including critical care, surgery, emergency and labor and delivery.
During the program, each candidate will gain certifications during their orientation in Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), National Institute Stroke Scale (NIHSS) and Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP).
Interested applicants may apply for the residency program at the Careers tab located at lompocvmc.com.