A major upgrade has been drawn up for the Cal Poly football program.

Cal Poly and the family of alumnus and NFL Hall of Fame coach and commentator John Madden have announced the John Madden Football Center, a new home for Cal Poly football.

The school said the effort to bring the 30,000 square-foot facility to San Luis Obispo was led by President Jeffrey Armstrong and head coach Beau Baldwin and the school has worked for the past few years with Madden, who died in 2021, and his son, Mike, to "envision a new headquarters for the university’s football program," according to a press release from the university.

