A major upgrade has been drawn up for the Cal Poly football program.
Cal Poly and the family of alumnus and NFL Hall of Fame coach and commentator John Madden have announced the John Madden Football Center, a new home for Cal Poly football.
The school said the effort to bring the 30,000 square-foot facility to San Luis Obispo was led by President Jeffrey Armstrong and head coach Beau Baldwin and the school has worked for the past few years with Madden, who died in 2021, and his son, Mike, to "envision a new headquarters for the university’s football program," according to a press release from the university.
"Thanks to the Madden family’s support and engagement, in two years, Cal Poly football fans will see the center come to life beyond the south end zone at Alex G. Spanos Stadium," the school said.
The project was publicly announced by Virginia Madden, John Madden’s wife and Cal Poly alumna, along with her sons, Mike and Joe, and grandson, Jack, a Cal Poly nutrition major, at halftime of Cal Poly's Big Sky Conference football game Oct. 1 against Sacramento State.
John Madden, who played football and baseball at Cal Poly in the late 1950s before embarking on a long coaching and broadcasting career in the NFL, passed away in December at age 85.
Madden was the head coach of the Allan Hancock College football team for the 1962 and 1963 seasons. Madden's wife, born Virginia Fields, was a native of Los Alamos and the couple was married inside the St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Santa Maria the day after Christmas in 1959.
Last week, the school said the $30 million project will feature two stories that will include a locker room, a "hall of champions" and strength and conditioning facilities. The facility will also have a "fueling station" and team lounge.
There will be 4,000 square feet of space for the weight training facility and a 4,500 square-foot locker room.
There will be offices for coaches, equipment personnel and athletic trainers and a team meeting room with theater-style seating for 125 players.
Including the lead donation by the Madden family, 80% of the funding for the new center has been secured. A total of $6 million still needs to be raised.
"We are certain the John Madden Football Center will be a transformative facility that elevates every aspect of Mustang football,” said Mike Madden, according to the school. “It will be a centralized home for the entire football community — a state-of-the-art facility for current and future Mustangs, designed to develop their physical and mental skills and provide a place to gather with teammates to study or relax.
"Further, it will afford coaches regular interaction with current Mustangs, while also being an attraction to help recruit the best future players.”
Designed to complement the Mission Revival architecture of Spanos Stadium, the center will welcome visitors into a spacious first-floor lobby complete with a hall of champions, including comfortable furnishings and a collection of wall treatments and exhibits celebrating 100-plus years of "great moments of Mustang Football," the school said.
“Cal Poly Athletics, and specifically the football program, is the front porch of Cal Poly," Armstrong said, according to the school. "Investing in the program where alumni and the local community can be proud of their achievements will lead to a deeper engagement and nurture a pride that provides alumni more reasons to come back to Cal Poly.
“And as we planned the facility, coach Madden was focused first and foremost on the health, well-being and overall experience of football players. This will be a facility for our student-athletes, designed and planned by the best coaches."
Baldwin hopes the new building can take the football program to new heights in its ability to develop players, both mentally and physically.
“It shows that we’re not just an incredible university with a great academic history, but also that we’re committed to building a championship-level football program,” Baldwin said in the press release.
The front entrance of the John Madden Football Center will face Mustang Memorial Plaza, which honors 16 players and the team manager who lost their lives in a plane crash on Oct. 29, 1960, in Toledo, Ohio. The memorial was a place important to John, as many of his friends and teammates were on that flight.
“This amazing commitment from the Madden Family will help lead the charge for our entire Cal Poly community to get behind this project, and support championship football here on the Central Coast,” said Mustang director of athletics Don Oberhelman.
For $4 million a donor can get their name on the second level of the Madden Football Center and a $1 million donation will get your name on the strength and conditioning center and the locker room.
A $750,000 donation will get the donor's name on the sports medicine center and there's a $500,000 naming opportunity for the coach's office. Position rooms and the auditorium carry a $200,000 price tag and individual lockers go for $25,000.