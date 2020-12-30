Madi’s Treasure Box brings prizes, inspiration to Santa Ynez Valley libraries

Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries will give out Madi's Treasure Box "World Changer" pencil sets as prizes during the winter reading challenge, Books Like Us.
The six-week reading program for children, teens and adults will kick off Jan. 1 and run through Feb. 13.
Local third grader and founder of Madi's Treasure Box Madi Wilson in June launched her product line with skin-tone color crayons to ensure children of all skin colors could more accurately draw themselves. Her "World Changer" collection now has expanded to include other multicultural tools like the pencil sets, which promote literacy and inclusion at schools.
"Giving the pencils makes my heart so happy, like a burst of confetti," Madi said. "I want all the kids to know that they matter to the world."
Madison said that her goal moving forward is to donate a box of crayons to inner city schools with each purchase of Madi’s Treasure Box crayons, which are set to be released in November.
Madi's nonprofit also is working to donate books to all three libraries, Goleta, Solvang and Buellton, according to Solvang Library supervisor Carey McKinnon.
“Madi and her inspiring mission are a perfect fit for our winter reading program, Books Like Us, and we are so grateful they've reached out to us,” McKinnon said.
The Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta libraries will roll out a six-week "Books Like Us" winter reading challenge for children, teens and adults, s…
Other prizes were donated by Blenders in the Grass, Chili's, Home Depot, Islands, Mesaburger, Miner's Ace Hardware and Sprouts, as well as Friends of the Library of Goleta, Santa Ynez Valley and Buellton.
Readers of ages are invited to sign up for the winter program starting Jan. 1 at goletavalleylibrary.beanstack.org, or they can download the free app for Apple and Android devices to log into books on the go.
For more information on programs and events at the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries, visit www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org
Vickie Gill started volunteering as a child at the behest of her parents. By the age of 10, she was volunteering at church to get out of sitting through sermons.
Toussaint has made a personal donation of $700 towards Madison's recently upgraded goal of $10K before June 30.
Readers of all ages can join the Lompoc Public Library's free, wintertime reading challenge from now through Feb. 28. Find out how you can register online.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.