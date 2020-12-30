Madi’s Treasure Box brings prizes, inspiration to Santa Ynez Valley libraries

Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries will give out Madi's Treasure Box "World Changer" pencil sets as prizes during the winter reading challenge, Books Like Us.

The six-week reading program for children, teens and adults will kick off Jan. 1 and run through Feb. 13.

Local third grader and founder of Madi's Treasure Box Madi Wilson in June launched her product line with skin-tone color crayons to ensure children of all skin colors could more accurately draw themselves. Her "World Changer" collection now has expanded to include other multicultural tools like the pencil sets, which promote literacy and inclusion at schools.

"Giving the pencils makes my heart so happy, like a burst of confetti," Madi said. "I want all the kids to know that they matter to the world."

"Giving the pencils makes my heart so happy, like a burst of confetti," Madi said. "I want all the kids to know that they matter to the world."

Madi's nonprofit also is working to donate books to all three libraries, Goleta, Solvang and Buellton, according to Solvang Library supervisor Carey McKinnon.

“Madi and her inspiring mission are a perfect fit for our winter reading program, Books Like Us, and we are so grateful they've reached out to us,” McKinnon said.