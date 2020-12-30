You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madi’s Treasure Box brings prizes, inspiration to Santa Ynez Valley libraries

Madi’s Treasure Box brings prizes, inspiration to Santa Ynez Valley libraries

122930 Madi's Treasure Box Library prizes

Local third grader and founder of Madi's Treasure Box Madi Wilson, center, has donated "World Changer" pencil sets to be given as prizes for the libraries' upcoming winter reading challenge, Books Like Us."

 Contributed Photo

Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries will give out Madi's Treasure Box "World Changer" pencil sets as prizes during the winter reading challenge, Books Like Us.

The six-week reading program for children, teens and adults will kick off Jan. 1 and run through Feb. 13.

Local third grader and founder of Madi's Treasure Box Madi Wilson in June launched her product line with skin-tone color crayons to ensure children of all skin colors could more accurately draw themselves. Her "World Changer" collection now has expanded to include other multicultural tools like the pencil sets, which promote literacy and inclusion at schools.

"Giving the pencils makes my heart so happy, like a burst of confetti," Madi said. "I want all the kids to know that they matter to the world."

Madi's nonprofit also is working to donate books to all three libraries, Goleta, Solvang and Buellton, according to Solvang Library supervisor Carey McKinnon.

“Madi and her inspiring mission are a perfect fit for our winter reading program, Books Like Us, and we are so grateful they've reached out to us,” McKinnon said.

Other prizes were donated by Blenders in the Grass, Chili's, Home Depot, Islands, Mesaburger, Miner's Ace Hardware and Sprouts, as well as Friends of the Library of Goleta, Santa Ynez Valley and Buellton.

Readers of ages are invited to sign up for the winter program starting Jan. 1 at goletavalleylibrary.beanstack.org, or they can download the free app for Apple and Android devices to log into books on the go.

For more information on programs and events at the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries, visit www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News