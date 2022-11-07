Northern Santa Barbara County residents on Monday got a slight taste of a major storm expected to hit early Tuesday morning, bringing high winds and heavy rain that could drop more than 2 inches on most areas, meteorologists said Monday.

Mountain areas could see even more rain, and the southerly moderate to fresh gale force winds could down trees and drop limbs, said marine meteorologist John Lindsey.

It’s also likely the storm will affect voter turnout at the polls, but it’s unclear how much because the percentage of votes cast at polling places is really low, according to the County Elections Office (see related story).

0
0
0
0
0