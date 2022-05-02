A male passenger died Monday after the vehicle he was traveling in collided with a big rig near the intersection of Philbric and Betteravia roads, causing the truck to lose control and knock down a utility pole, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. near the intersection, where a Honda sedan was approaching southbound on Philbric Road and the big rig, which was carrying a trailer, was traveling westbound on Betteravia Road, according to CHP Officer Maria Barriga.
Barriga said a preliminary investigation showed that the Honda had a stop sign at the intersection and made a left-hand turn in front of the big rig, which had the right of way.
The big rig broadsided the Honda, with the collision sending the truck south off the road and into the pole, knocking it over onto the Betteravia Road, according to Barriga. The big rig's trailer overturned after the truck collided with the pole, she added.
Barriga said an adult male, who was not identified, sitting in the left rear passenger side of the Honda died in the collision.
Additionally, the collision caused a small fuel leak, and the semitruck driver sustained a nonlife-threatening injury, according to Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.
The CHP issued a SigAlert at 7:46 a.m., closing southbound Philbric Road at Stowell Road, westbound Betteravia Road at Philbric Road and eastbound Betteravia Road at Telephone Road.
The collision is under investigation by the CHP.