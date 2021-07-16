A male pedestrian sustained critical injuries early Friday after he was struck by a passing vehicle along Highway 101 near Clark Avenue in Orcutt.

The incident was reported shortly before 1 a.m. after a Ford F-150 heading northbound struck the pedestrian in the left-hand lane of Highway 101, just south of Clark Avenue, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

Neither the pedestrian nor the driver of the Ford were identified.

The Ford's driver was not injured and the pedestrian was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to Eliason.

Santa Maria man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run on North Broadway A 34-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run collision along North Broadway in Santa Maria on Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.