A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday near McClelland Street and Alvin Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection following the collision shortly before 7 p.m., according to Lt. Jess Silva.

Upon arrival, officers located a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the road.

The pedestrian, who wasn't identified but was described as an adult Hispanic male, was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries, according to Silva.

All other parties involved in the collision, including the driver, remained on scene until officers arrived. It wasn't immediately known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision, according to Silva.

The collision is under investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department and anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.