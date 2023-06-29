A man was arrested by officers from the Santa Maria Police Department after a string of burglaries earlier this week.   

Arturo Quevedo was taken into custody after police suspected him of multiple burglaries of businesses on South Broadway, according to Sgt. Nathan Totorica. 

On Monday, June 26, at about 10 a.m., the Santa Maria Police Department responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of South Broadway.

