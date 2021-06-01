A male inmate sentenced to death in 1987 for the murders of a Nipomo mother and her three children was found dead in his San Quentin State Prison cell on Monday.

Richard Allen Benson, who was 74 years old, was found unresponsive in his cell shortly before 5:30 a.m. and pronounced dead shortly after 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

A paramedic unsuccessfully performed CPR on Benson and called an ambulance before declaring him dead.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office Coroner Division will determine a cause of death, however foul play is not suspected, according to the CDCR. Benson did not have a cellmate.

Benson, an unemployed jeweler, was convicted March 5, 1987, of murdering 24-year-old Laura Camargo and her three children — Stephanie, 4; Shawna, 3; and Sterling, 2 — with a hammer in a drug-induced rage, before setting fire to their home in the 100 block of Chestnut Street on Jan. 6, 1986, according to court documents.

Benson was originally to be tried in San Luis Obispo County, but Superior Court Judge William R. Fredman approved a change of venue to Santa Barbara County after finding he would not receive a fair trial due to excessive media coverage. Benson was sentenced to death on April 30, 1987, and admitted to San Quentin prison on May 1.

Additionally, Benson received two sentences for lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14 and arson of an inhabited structure, although those sentences were stayed pending the completion of his death penalty, according to the CDCR.

Camargo's fourth and oldest child, 6-year-old Sasha, was not home at the time and lived, according to Mary Einert, the victims' mother and grandmother.

Einert, who is now 80 years old and lives in Salinas, said she felt "happy" after hearing of Benson's death, but said the news will never bring closure.

"I think closure is such a bogus term," Einert said. "What he did was purely evil. I’m happy about it but ashamed of myself for being happy about it."

Einert worked as an educator in Southern California for several years but retired early, citing her daughter's and grandchildrens' deaths as a drain on her health. Life afterward was incredibly difficult for Einert, particularly around Mother's Day. Ten years before the murders, Einert also lost her 12-year-old son to leukemia.

She kept quiet about the murders until 2019 after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a death penalty moratorium.

"Your arbitrary abolishment of California's death penalty is extremely disrespectful to the law enforcement investigators, the prosecutors, juries and judges involved in the death penalty cases as well as the victims and their families," Einert said, adding that she also supports the current recall effort against Newsom.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow called Benson the "worst of the worst" criminals.

"Nothing, including his death in prison, will ever begin to diminish the pain and suffering that he inflicted on the young children, their mother and their family," Dow said.