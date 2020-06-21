Man with handgun shot by Santa Maria police officer near miniature golf course; investigation underway
A man who allegedly waved a handgun in front of bystanders at Boomers! miniature golf course was shot by police Sunday afternoon, and an investigation into the shooting now is underway. 

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital, where his condition remains unknown. 

Santa Maria Police received a 911 call just before 1 p.m. on Father's Day of a man waving a gun "in front of numerous community members" at Boomers! miniature golf and arcade, located at 2250 N. Preisker Lane. 

At the time of the call, the business, which had recently reopened, was occupied. Employees ushered people inside, securing the doors and sheltering in place, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. 

Officers located the man near the intersection of Broadway and Preisker Lane and determined he was in possession of a handgun, according to a department spokesman.  

A Santa Maria police officer shot the man, although the lead-up to that shooting is unclear at this time. 

Officers engaged in lifesaving efforts before the man was transported to the hospital. 

 

