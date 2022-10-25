Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation recently received a $1 million donation that will allow the Santa Maria hospital to buy specialized medical equipment to be used in four departments.
The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, is dedicated to supporting Marian Regional Medical Center’s continued acquisition of the latest in innovative medical technologies, a foundation spokeswoman said.
The funds will be used to purchase cutting-edge medical equipment for the hospital’s heart center, nursing and surgical services as well as the neonatal intensive care unit, said Sara San Juan, director of internal communications.
She said they recently received the first piece of medical equipment purchased through the donation — a GE S70 Vivid Dimension ultrasound system, which has improved color flow, HD live capabilities, full 4D capabilities and AI-enabled automation.
The advanced cardiac ultrasound machine will be used for electrophysiology procedures conducted by electrophysiologist Brett Gidney, M.D.
Electrophysiology is a test performed to assess the heart’s electrical system and activity and is used to diagnose abnormal heartbeats and arrhythmia.
“I continue to be amazed by the incredible support the residents of the Santa Maria Valley and surrounding communities show our hospital,” said Sue Andersen, president and chief executive officer of Marian Regional Medical Center. “This recent and meaningful $1 million donation is truly special, since the anonymous benefactor’s intention represents the epitome of an altruistic act of kindness.”
Anyone interested in supporting medical equipment needs at Marian Regional Medical Center can make donations to the Marian Foundation’s Advanced Technology and Innovation Fund. For more information, contact Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation at 805-739-3595.