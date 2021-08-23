Marian Regional Medical Center’s Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program in Santa Maria has been certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, a hospital spokeswoman said.
The certification is valid for three years.
Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs help people with such cardiovascular problems as heart attacks and coronary artery bypass graft surgery and such pulmonary problems as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other respiratory symptoms recover faster and live healthier lives.
Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families, the spokeswoman said.
To earn accreditation, Marian had to submit extensive documentation of the program’s practices.
The association’s certification program is the only peer-review accreditation process that reviews individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by the association and other related professional societies.
In 2018, the association moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements, so certified programs not only offer the most advanced practices available but also have proven track records for patient care, the spokeswoman said.