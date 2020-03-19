Marian Regional Medical Center urges public to stop taking masks, sanitizer

As people continue seeking out low-running essentials, Marian Regional Medical Center has requested that visitors stop removing masks and hand sanitizers from the hospital's supply.

Spokeswoman Sara San Juan said Wednesday that these items are there for the health and safety of patients, not for the public to take.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The specific masks stocked in the hospital do not protect from the virus, she added.

"Taking critical hospital supplies is stealing from the patients we are working diligently to care for," San Juan said.

The Community Centers for Disease Control recommends that people wash their hands with soap and water as a first resort before using hand sanitizer.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0