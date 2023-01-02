Marian Regional Medical Center announced that it has welcomed its first baby of the year.

The hospital in Santa Maria said a baby boy named Romeo Jay Lizama was delivered to mother Yomira Morales and father Angel Lizama early on Jan. 1. Romeo was born just after midnight at 12:20 a.m., weighing eight pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.

Romeo is the first child for the couple, who are from Lompoc.

