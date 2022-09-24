An early season storm Sunday and Monday produced 2.8 inches of rain at Vandenberg Space Force Base and 1.46 inches at the Santa Maria Airport. However, weather stations farther east in the Solvang area only recorded about a tenth of an inch and just a few hundredths of an inch of precious precipitation in Santa Ynez. 

Over the last few days, the overnight Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds have kept the marine layer far out to sea, leaving behind clear skies and mild to warm temperatures, but a change in the weather pattern is on the way this coming week. Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds starting on Sunday and continuing through Friday will allow the marine layer with fog and mist to develop in the coastal regions.  

Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) northwesterly winds are forecast on Saturday into Sunday. 

