An early season storm Sunday and Monday produced 2.8 inches of rain at Vandenberg Space Force Base and 1.46 inches at the Santa Maria Airport. However, weather stations farther east in the Solvang area only recorded about a tenth of an inch and just a few hundredths of an inch of precious precipitation in Santa Ynez.
Over the last few days, the overnight Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds have kept the marine layer far out to sea, leaving behind clear skies and mild to warm temperatures, but a change in the weather pattern is on the way this coming week. Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds starting on Sunday and continuing through Friday will allow the marine layer with fog and mist to develop in the coastal regions.
Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) northwesterly winds are forecast on Saturday into Sunday.
These winds coming from the sea will allow the marine layer to form along the coastline and move inland during the night and morning with areas of fog and mist.
This weekend's high temperatures will range between the high-60s along the beaches. The coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) will reach the mid-70s, while the low-90s are expected in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez).
The northwesterly winds will increase to fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels on Monday through Friday and should be strong enough to produce clearing along the beaches during the afternoon from the overnight's fog and mist. High temperatures away from the coastline will range from the low to mid-70s in the coastal valleys, and low to mid-90s in the inland valleys as an upper-level high-pressure system builds over the Central Coast.
NOAA's GFS (Global Forecast System) model is advertising another early season storm developing off the California coast on Oct. 4 that could produce increasing southerly winds and rain.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
56/78 57/75 57/78 56/79 57/79 55/74 57/77 58/80
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
54/89 57/91 57/92 57/95 56/94 55/87 56/89 57/90
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
55/76 56/74 56/74 56/76 57/78 56/73 55/76 57/78
Seawater temperatures will range between 58 and 62 degrees through Monday, decreasing on Tuesday through Friday to 53 to 56 degrees.
Saturday’s 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will remain at this level into Sunday.
Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds will generate a 4- to 6-foot (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) on Monday, increasing to 5- to 7-feet with the same period and will remain at this level through Friday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere
A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (210-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday through Tuesday, decreasing Wednesday.