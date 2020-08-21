Mary Tawzer: Weightlifting, family provide strength to keep on fighting

For more than two decades Mary Tawzer, of Los Alamos, has faced off with cancer through surgeries and chemotherapy, radiation therapy and hair loss. Her fitness and strength as a champion weight lifter, inspiration from her grandchildren and support from her team at Mission Hope Cancer Center have carried her through.
“My family is my biggest support and the reason for life and the reason to fight. I have to be there for these grandchildren. I have to get to know them and hug them and love them and let them know they have a grandma. I can’t let this not happen,” Tawzer said.
Her journey began 22 years ago with a lump in her breast.
“I was very naive. I thought since my doctor said not to worry about that there was nothing to worry about. So I didn’t,” she recalled.
The lump would grow, then recede, then return, but it was ever present.
When a urinary tract infection sent her to the hospital, her primary care doctor got a look and recommended a biopsy.
“I’m a do-what-we-gotta-do kind of person, so I went with it,” Tawzer said.
The biopsy led to surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatments on her lunch hour as she continued working.
“You just do what you have to do,” she said.
It was a lesson she would repeat endlessly as first her husband (Ken Tawzer) and son (Clay Tawzer) and finally she, entered the world of competitive weight lifting.
“I’d been lifting a little at the gym to get in better shape, but there was no way I was wearing the wrestling suit and putting my fat legs out there,” Mary said with a laugh.
But competition organizers wouldn’t let her off that easy. They helped her learn proper form to compete in strict curl, and they let her wear sweatpants. Her husband also signed her up for deadlift at her first competition.
“I was the only girl, so of course I won, but it was fun. It was kind of addicting,” Mary said.
She continued training, traveling and competing with her husband and son, earning six different world championships.
She was benching (125 pounds raw), deadlifting (308 pounds) and squatting (115 pounds) her way into the record books, when a regular checkup turned up cancer in her lymph nodes seven years ago.
“I wasn’t going to let it get out of hand again. There was surgery to have that removed, then more chemo and radiation. I just kept working. It’s not fun, but I knew I had to do it,” she said.
But without lymph nodes, heavy lifting was out. Training could lead to lymphedema and complications.
“It broke my heart. I really enjoyed it. I hated training, but I loved going to the meets and seeing people, getting to know different people. It becomes like family,” Mary said.
But her experience weightlifting had given her the drive to get through that second bout with cancer.
“Just the fact that I was stronger helped me keep working, helped me get up at 3 a.m. to work a full shift and still go through treatment. I don’t think I could have done that without weight lifting and what it did for me,” Mary said.
Fast forward another five years to a bout with pneumonia that led Mary back to the hospital, where masses of cancerous cells were found in her stomach lining, breast, liver and lymph nodes in her chest.
She’s on a treatment that helps shrink masses and continues to lift as her energy levels allow.
And the lifting community’s affinity with the Tawzer family panned out.
Clay and Ken returned to lifting to increase breast cancer awareness.
Inspired, Gus Rethwisch of World Association of Bench and Dead Lifting, invited Mary to compete in a relatively new class for people with disabilities.
Mary tears up as she tells the story of that phone call, with Rethwisch introducing a new division for cancer patients, and his desire for Mary to be first to enter.
With her doctors’ approval, she returned to light lifting, and in November the Tawzers traveled to Las Vegas for the WABDL World Championships. Mary benched 60 pounds, deadlifted 104 and earned her seventh world title.
“It was very special to me. I mean, it’s 200 less than I was doing 10 years before, but still I did it, and it felt good and we spread the word about early detection, well checks, because that’s going to save your life,” Mary said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.