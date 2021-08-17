Masks that cover the nose and mouth now are required for most people at Lompoc city facilities in conjunction with county and state mandates.
Masks also are required for visitors attending City Council, Planning Commission, committee and board meetings.
In addition, city employees must wear facial coverings.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a health officer order requiring the use of masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, that now is in effect. There are limited exceptions.
According to the department, the delta variant has been present in Santa Barbara County since April, and is highly transmissible.
The new health officer order is consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, which recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks while indoors in public settings.
To read the full health officer order, go to https://publichealthsbc.org/health-officer-orders/.
More information on vaccines and vaccination appointments is available at: https://publichealthsbc.org/vaccine, or the community may call 211.
The city of Lompoc also has established a COVID-19 local information and resources webpage at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/community/coronavirus-local-information-and-resources.