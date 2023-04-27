“1…2...3... Welcome home!”

Over 1,000 community members filled the terminal inside the Santa Maria Airport to welcome home veterans from their “Tour of Honor'' to Washington.

According to Bear McGill, one of the founding members of the Honor Flight, the veterans have “never got this type of welcome home and this is the largest welcome home we've ever had.”

