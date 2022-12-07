The new menu at Mattei’s Tavern features seasonal ingredients harvested from the property's on-site garden as well as local farms such as Finley Farms in Santa Ynez Valley, Tutti Frutti in Lompoc and The Cultured Abalone Farm of Goleta.
The iconic and old-world Mattei's Tavern bar and restaurant in Los Olivos now is open and serving the public four years after its closure in late 2018. The hotel portion is slated to reopen in February.
Mattei's Tavern Executive Chef Rhoda Magbitang prepares a fresh vegetable dish. The restaurant and bar now is open to the public.
Contributed, Brett O'Brien
The new menu at Mattei’s Tavern features seasonal ingredients harvested from the property's on-site garden as well as local farms such as Finley Farms in Santa Ynez Valley, Tutti Frutti in Lompoc and The Cultured Abalone Farm of Goleta.
Contributed, Brett O'Brien
The iconic and old-world Mattei's Tavern bar and restaurant in Los Olivos now is open and serving the public four years after its closure in late 2018. The hotel portion is slated to reopen in February.
Contributed, Brett O'Brien
Mattei's Tavern Executive Chef Rhoda Magbitang said she prides herself in producing dishes that are thoughtfully composed and elevated — yet unfussy.
The iconic and old-world Mattei's Tavern bar and restaurant in Los Olivos is open and serving the public again, four years after it closed in late 2018.
While only the bar and restaurant portion of the 6.5-acre property is operational at this time, plans to reopen the luxury resort are slated for February of 2023, said resort spokeswoman Courtney Perkins.
The historic dining room, bar and hotel was established in 1886 by Swiss Americans Felix and Lucy Mattei as a stagecoach stop for travelers making their way up and down California via the rugged San Marcos Pass.
Historic design elements still remain throughout — including original paintings and sketches by Mattei's son, Clarence Mattei, Perkins said. However, the ranch-inspired Californian bar and restaurant has elevated its presence and dining experience to match the Michelin-caliber restaurants in the area with a menu of locally-harvested ingredients and live-fire cooking techniques.
Executive Chef Rhoda Magbitang, who hails from Los Angeles where she helmed the iconic Chateau Marmont and more recently the Petit Ermitage, said she prides herself in producing dishes that are thoughtfully composed and elevated — yet unfussy.
"The Santa Ynez Valley has given me the opportunity to work with some of the most outstanding and dynamic ingredients, farmers and ranchers," Magbitang said. "I’m thrilled to be part of a restaurant and property with such a rich history, and in a destination that is quickly becoming known for its talented culinary players."
The new menu at Mattei’s Tavern features seasonal ingredients harvested from the property's on-site garden as well as local farms such as Finley Farms in Santa Ynez Valley, Tutti Frutti in Lompoc and The Cultured Abalone Farm of Goleta.
In January 2020, it was announced by owners and local vintners Brian Strange and wife Shamra of Malibu that Auberge Resorts would add Mattei's to its collection of nearly 20 luxury hotels, residences and clubs across three continents. The Stranges purchased the historic site in August 2017 after the county historical landmark sat on the market for nearly a year.
Since then, the property has undergone renovations led by Santa Barbara-based architecture firm DMHA and AvroKO of Santa Francisco.
The hotel, which was renamed "The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern," is comprised of 67 luxury guestroom and cottage-style accommodations, an new outdoor pool with a poolside bar, cabanas and fire pits, a signature spa, and modern indoor-outdoor event spaces designed for weddings and other special gatherings.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.