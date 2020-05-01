May Day caravan shows support for workers, middle class during the COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In recognition of May Day, members of Central Coast labor, housing and immigrant rights organizations gathered for a car caravan through Santa Maria as a show of support for service workers.

In Santa Maria, 50 participants, some on foot and some spread between 30 cars, gathered at 120 E. Jones St. before traveling down Main Street toward Marian Regional Medical Center to show support for medical staff.

The caravan continued to fields filled with farmworkers off Rosemary Road, past restaurants lining Stowell Road, then along Broadway to honor those working in grocery stores.

May 1, or May Day, marks International Workers' Day established in 1889 to celebrate the working class and laborers across the world. It is also celebrated as a traditional spring holiday.

"We’ve always believed that farmworkers, grocery workers, service workers and hospital staff have always been essential, not just during this pandemic," said Abraham Melendrez, spokesman for the Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE).

The caravan was organized by CAUSE, along with organizations including Future Leaders of America, Showing Up for Racial Justice and the Santa Barbara County Action Network.