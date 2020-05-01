May Day caravan shows support for workers, middle class during the COVID-19 pandemic

In recognition of May Day, members of Central Coast labor, housing and immigrant rights organizations gathered for a car caravan through Santa Maria as a show of support for service workers.
In Santa Maria, 50 participants, some on foot and some spread between 30 cars, gathered at 120 E. Jones St. before traveling down Main Street toward Marian Regional Medical Center to show support for medical staff.
The caravan continued to fields filled with farmworkers off Rosemary Road, past restaurants lining Stowell Road, then along Broadway to honor those working in grocery stores.
May 1, or May Day, marks International Workers' Day established in 1889 to celebrate the working class and laborers across the world. It is also celebrated as a traditional spring holiday.
"We’ve always believed that farmworkers, grocery workers, service workers and hospital staff have always been essential, not just during this pandemic," said Abraham Melendrez, spokesman for the Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE).
The caravan was organized by CAUSE, along with organizations including Future Leaders of America, Showing Up for Racial Justice and the Santa Barbara County Action Network.
Melendrez said that while CAUSE usually focuses on honoring farmworkers on May Day, the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to broaden their focus this year.
"Given how much COVID-19 has affected everything, we’re shifting our action a little bit. We're calling on the governor and state Legislature to cancel rent for families. Evictions have been canceled, but it made it so thousands of dollars have to be paid back, so we’re asking for relief by building up the middle class," Melendrez said.
Along with honoring service workers, participants rallied in support of families throughout the Central Coast and the state who are unable to pay rent due to coronavirus hardships.
During the event, participants carried signs recognizing service workers as heroes and calling for canceled rent while those in cars chanted in both English and Spanish.
CAUSE, Future Leaders of America and the Mixteco/Indigenous Community Organizing Project (MICOP) have also been raising relief funds for undocumented individuals on the Central Coast during the COVID-19 pandemic through 805 Undocufund.
Although the fund was originally created to provide relief following the 2017 Thomas fires and reopened during subsequent disasters, organizers are now gathering funds to provide stimulus checks for members of the undocumented community.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.