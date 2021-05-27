Several events are planned on the Central Coast for Memorial Day, a federal holiday meant to remember military service men and women who died serving their country while on active duty.

Memorial Day was officially observed in 1971, three years after Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, although the holiday traces its roots to the Civil War.

In-person events will be held, although COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including social distancing and mask wearing.

Friday, May 28: Noon

A Memorial Day gathering will be held at Solvang Park, located at the intersection of Mission Drive and First Street. There is no charge to attend and all guests are welcome.

The ceremony will include a performance by the Santa Ynez Wind Ensemble; keynote speaker Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting, 14th Air Force commander at Vandenberg Space Force Base; and speeches by retired Navy Capt. Charlie Plumb, a Vietnam War veteran and former prisoner of war; Veterans of Foreign Wars speakers Dave Smith, a Marine Corps veteran; and Ed Jorgensen, a World War II Navy veteran.

A flyover of vintage military aircraft is also anticipated.

The event is organized by VFW Post 7139 and American Legion Post 160. For more information, visit www.solvangusa.com.

Friday, May 28: 1 p.m.

American Legion Post 211 will honor National Poppy Day by selling poppies at 636 North H St. in Lompoc.

Saturday, May 29: 9 a.m.

The Santa Maria Veterans Honor Guard will hold a flag-placing memorial at the Santa Maria Cemetery, located at 1501 S. College Drive, where observers will be given American flags and asked to place them next to the headstones of all service members and veterans. For more information, call the Welcome Home Military Heroes' mission update line at 805-242-0536.

Saturday, May 29: 9 a.m.

Santa Ynez Valley VFW Post 7139 and American Legion Post 160 will place American flags on all veteran graves located at the Mission, Chalk Hill, Oak Hill and Saint Mark's cemeteries.

Alvin Salge, commander of VFW Post 7139, is requesting that all veterans who want to assist with placing flags at Oak Hill Cemetery show up at 9 a.m. at 2560 Baseline Ave. in Solvang.

Sunday, May 30: 12 p.m.

Welcome Home Military Heroes will hold a "vehicle salute" for a recently deployed Marine. The starting location is at Oakley Park on North Western Avenue, with a mandatory briefing set for 12:20 p.m. For more information, call 805-242-0536.

Monday, May 31: 9 a.m.

AmVets Santa Barbara Post 3 and VFW Post 1649 will hold an annual Memorial Day service at Goleta Cemetery District, located at 44 S. Antonio Road in Santa Barbara. For more information, visit www.amvetsca.org/locations/post-3-santa-barbara/.

Monday, May 31: 10 a.m.

A Memorial Day service organized by VFW Post 2521 will be held at 10 a.m. at the Santa Maria Cemetery, located at 1501 S. College Drive. For more information, call 805-925-5215 or email vfwpost_2521@outlook.com.

Monday, May 31: 11 a.m.

American Legion Post 534 will host a Memorial Day service at Pine Grove Cemetery, located at 1100 Stubblefield Road in Orcutt. For more information, visit the event website on Facebook.

Monday, May 31, 11 a.m.

A Memorial Day service will take place in front of the Solvang Memorial Veterans Hall, located at 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang. The service will begin with an outdoor ceremony and include a tour of the newly installed memorial plaques located inside the building's Big Hall foyer.

Members will dedicate a memorial plaque honoring 19 Santa Ynez Valley residents — including Staff Sgt. Timothy Manchester who died this year supporting Operation Spartan Shield in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait — who died in service to the nation, Salge said.

Monday, May 31: 3 p.m.

A community Memorial Day event will be held at the Avenue of the Flags median in downtown Buellton. The event is sponsored by the Buellton Arts & Culture Committee.

Memorial Day pictures painted by local children will be on display, according to an event spokeswoman.

Attendees are encouraged to leave notes in observance of the day and place them in in mailboxes located along the pedestrian median. The notes will be collected and made into a book that will be shared with the community, according to the spokeswoman.

In addition, lemonade and cookies will be served.