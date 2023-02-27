Santa Barbara County bunch of grapes-crop.jpg

Northern Santa Barbara County home winemakers brought home two of the top four awards and a raft of gold, silver and bronze ribbons in the 2022 California Mid-State Fair Home Winemaking Competition. Registration is now open for the 2023 competition.

 File photo

Entries are now being accepted for the Central Coast Home Winemaking Competition hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair.

Wines made in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Monterey counties will be judged in six categories during the competition taking place in May, a Mid-State Fair spokesman said.

Every year, a fair number of winners comes from Santa Barbara County winemakers.

