After about nine months with no significant rainfall, a mild early-season storm dropped measurable amounts on northern Santa Barbara County on Monday, and the National Weather Service said showers are expected to continue into Tuesday.

But total amounts varied widely from the cold front that forecasters said would begin moving east Tuesday, opening the way for increasingly warmer weather that could bring high temperatures as much as 5 to 12 degrees above normal Sunday.

More rain fell in the northern and western parts of the North County than in areas that typically see large volumes of rain, like San Marcos Pass, Refugio Pass and Figueroa Mountain.

