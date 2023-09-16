So far this September, the Santa Maria Airport daytime high temperatures have averaged 73 degrees, which is lower than the normal of 75 degrees at this time of the year.

However, the overnight low temperatures are running 2 degrees warmer than usual at nearly 56 degrees, primarily due to the abundant amount of subtropical moisture that has been streaming over our area and acting like a blanket during the night.

An upper-level low-pressure system (575 decameters) off the Central California coastline will continue to produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds, extensive night and morning marine low clouds with pockets of fog and mist/drizzle, clearing back to the ocean during the afternoon.

John Lindsey, now retired, served as PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

